Police continue to investigate death of Crystal Jack as 20th anniversary of disappearance approaches

In 2011, a skull bone found by surveyors in Middle Sackville was positively identified as belonging to Jack.
As the 20th anniversary of her disappearance approaches, Halifax police are still investigating Crystal Jack's suspicious death.
The 30-year-old Halifax resident was reported missing on July 23, 1997 by her mother. She was last seen on July 15, 1997 at her home on Agricola Street.
The investigation into her disappearance revealed that Jack might have been threatened by people known to frequent the north end of Halifax.
On June 9, 2011, a skull bone was found by surveyors in the woods near the 3300 block of Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville.
The remains were positively identified as Jack’s.
Police describe the circumstances around her death as “suspicious” and believe there are people who have information that could result in an arrest and possible charges. They continue to investigate.
Anyone with information about the investigation into Jack’s death is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous information can also be passed along through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.
