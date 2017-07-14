Police continue to investigate death of Crystal Jack as 20th anniversary of disappearance approaches

As the 20th anniversary of her disappearance approaches, Halifax police are still investigating Crystal Jack's suspicious death.

The 30-year-old Halifax resident was reported missing on July 23, 1997 by her mother. She was last seen on July 15, 1997 at her home on Agricola Street.

The investigation into her disappearance revealed that Jack might have been threatened by people known to frequent the north end of Halifax.

On June 9, 2011, a skull bone was found by surveyors in the woods near the 3300 block of Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville.

The remains were positively identified as Jack’s.

Police describe the circumstances around her death as “suspicious” and believe there are people who have information that could result in an arrest and possible charges. They continue to investigate.