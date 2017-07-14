Search for missing Nova Scotia kayaker suspended

The ground search for a missing Nova Scotia kayaker has been suspended.

The RCMP in Antigonish say 32-year-old Jason William McGrath left the area of Cape George around noon on Sunday in his kayak.

The empty kayak and a PFD were later located around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the western shore of Inverness County near Gillis Pond in Judique Interval.

According to a RCMP release, the search was suspended at sunset on Thursday.

An extensive search was conducted this week, and the RCMP was assisted by several Ground Search and Rescue teams, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources in their efforts to find McGrath.

Searchers covered 89 square kilometres, including all of Henry Island, a small island near Judique Intervale. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team will be on-site Saturday to search the water.

The release said RCMP officers have met with McGrath’s family and briefed them on the results of the search, and would like to extend their sympathies “during what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”

McGrath is described as a white man with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’8 and 155 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt and beige shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McGrath is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.