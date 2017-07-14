Search suspended by Mounties for missing Nova Scotia kayaker

JUDIQUE, N.S. — The search for a missing Nova Scotia kayaker has been suspended.

The RCMP say in a news release that 32-year-old Jason William McGrath left the Cape George area of Antigonish County around noon on Sunday in a kayak.

The kayak and a personal flotation device were found Tuesday evening on the western shore of Inverness County near Gillis Pond.

Police say an extensive search that covered 89 square kilometres was carried out.

However, the Mounties say there's been no sign of McGrath.