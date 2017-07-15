Halifax covers Cornwallis statue during peaceful protest, but organizers say the 'fight is not over'

Mayor Mike Savage will take a list of demands from Mi’kmaq protesters to Halifax regional council on Tuesday, but he’s making no promises that they'll be fulfilled.

The demands, made in a declaration, were read and given to Savage after municipal workers used a bucket truck to temporarily drape the statue of Edward Cornwallis in a large black tarp for a Mi’kmaq prayer ceremony and demonstration on Saturday that saw a few hundred people fill the area around the statue.

Protest organizer Suzanne Patles, who originally planned to remove the statue of Halifax’s controversial so-called founder, called the covering “poetic justice,” but said the Cornwallis saga will continue if the demands in the declaration are not met before Mi’kmaq History Month in October.

“If they are not met, we are committed to taking action again. This fight is not over,” she said.

“We are not pacified because of this declaration being passed on, or this event being symbolic removal. We’re adamant that we want Cornwallis removed, and we state that he is a symbol of genocide, hatred and bigotry. We want those kinds of things removed from Halifax Regional Municipality.”

The Declaration for a Call to Action calls on the municipality to remove the statue; “host a peace assembly to facilitate reconciliation and peace amongst all peoples;” and create an Indigenous-Halifax expert panel that will examine the naming of all HRM places “to ensure they are respectful of the history of Indigenous Peoples,” “ensure First Nation history and treaties are reflected in public spaces,” and work together to identify other acts of reconciliation.

Council has already voted in favour of striking such a committee, but it hasn’t been picked yet. Savage said he hopes the committee will be picked and have its first meeting in September, but he didn’t want to put any timelines on its work.

“What I don’t want to do is make a promise in the face of a potential protest that can’t be met, and will cause deeper problems,” he said.

With regard to the statue, Savage didn't say he wants it removed, but said he doesn’t “think the status quo is good.”

“I think it has to be resolved, whether that means taking it down, or whether it means adding another statue, or whether it means taking it off the pedestal,” he said.

The compromise to cover the statue was reached during a meeting between Savage and the protest organizers on Friday.

“There was concern based on some posts and some social media and some other reaction that this could turn out not to be what the organizers wanted and not what we wanted,” Savage said.

“What I didn’t want was people climbing up on top of the statue, falling off and getting hurt, or doing something else that would be dangerous either to themselves or to the monument in the short term.”

The municipality took down its covering a few hours after the ceremony, and protesters replaced it with an orange one of their own.

Patles said the covering of the statue was what Mi’kmaq elders had called for, and another protest organizer, Elizabeth Marshall, told the crowd Saturday that the elders didn’t want the statue removed with violence, but with love.

One Mi’kmaq elder, author and residential school survivor Isabelle Knockwood, led the prayer ceremony at the base of the statue before it was draped.

Knockwood, who’s spirit name is Maqmikewe’skw, meaning Mother Earth, said she hopes the statue can be draped periodically to pay homage to those who lost their lives by Cornwallis’ hand.

“The black tarp that they put over him, they’re going to take that down today, but I want it to symbolize mourning, a period of mourning for all those who died as a result of the wars, and as a result of the scalping order,” she said.

Knockwood believes the statue could be kept, and used for truth and reconciliation, and education.

“I don’t think the public realizes this is unceded Mi’kmaq territory,” she said.