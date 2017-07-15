Toddler struck by vehicle in Dartmouth crosswalk: Halifax police
Police say the injured child was three years old and the driver was ticketed.
Police have ticketed a driver after a toddler was struck in a Dartmouth crosswalk.
Halifax Regional Police say at 11:15 a.m. Saturday a family was crossing at a crosswalk on Thistle Street and Wyse Road in Dartmouth, when a driver didn’t stop and hit a three-year-old.
“Paramedics checked and cleared the child,” a police statement said.
The driver was ticketed for failing to stop at a crosswalk.
No other details were provided.
