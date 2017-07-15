Man stabbed in chest after violent encounter in Dartmouth: Halifax police
Another man is facing charges including aggravated assault.
A man is facing charges after a stabbing in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say a 26-year-old was stabbed in the upper chest area around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive.
As police were investigating the incident, they received another call about an injured man in a nearby apartment in the 20 to 40 block of Primrose Street.
The second injured man, who is 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons-related offences.
The 30-year-old will appear in court Monday after he spends the weekend in jail.
Police don’t believe the stabbing was random and no specifics were given on the injuries to the 26-year-old man.