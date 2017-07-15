Man stabbed in chest after violent encounter in Dartmouth: Halifax police

A man is facing charges after a stabbing in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say a 26-year-old was stabbed in the upper chest area around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive.

As police were investigating the incident, they received another call about an injured man in a nearby apartment in the 20 to 40 block of Primrose Street.

The second injured man, who is 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons-related offences.

The 30-year-old will appear in court Monday after he spends the weekend in jail.