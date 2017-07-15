Woman dies in Halifax hospital after being struck by car, driver charged with murder

A woman has died in a Halifax hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, with the driver now charged with second-degree murder.

Cape Breton Regional Police say around 7 a.m. a 28-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in the area of Oxford Avenue in Sydney Mines.

The woman was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital, then to Halifax for further treatment where she later died due to her serious injuries.

After the collision police arrested 36-year-old Kimberly Ann O’Dea of Sydney Mines, the driver of the vehicle, and have charged her with second-degree murder and criminal negligence causing death.

“Both women are known to each other,” a police statement read on Saturday afternoon.

