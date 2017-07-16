Anderson .Paak delivers energetic set to sold out Halifax Jazz Fest crowd

If you missed Anderson .Paak at Jazz Fest Saturday night, you better hope he comes back to Halifax someday.

In front of a sold out crowd at the Halifax Jazz Festival, .Paak delivered a ridiculously high energy set lasting 80 minutes.

The Californian rapper/singer/drummer bounced around the stage as he opened with Milk ‘n Honey, from his 2014 debut Venice, and then launched right into Come Down, the latest single from his 2016 album, Malibu.

A few songs later, .Paak took a seat behind the drum kit on The Season / Carry Me, also from Malibu.

Throughout the rest of the set, .Paak went back and forth from jumping around centre stage, mic in hand, to multitasking from the drum throne, often switching it up during songs and looking comfortable in either spot.

.Paak told the crowd he’s been with his band, the Free Nationals for more than a decade, and it shows in the way they play together. .Paak deftly leds the crew, with improvisation and communication in the stops and starts.

The Free Nationals’ DJ was celebrating a birthday on Saturday, and .Paak led the crowd in a sing-a-long of Happy Birthday, and gave him a cake (before throwing much of the cake into the crowd).

At the end of the night, .Paak played two encores, and eventually closed with Luh You, with the crowd taking on back-up vocals.

Before .Paak hit the stage, North Preston singer-songwriter Reeny Smith got the crowd dancing with her upbeat pop and powerful vocals.