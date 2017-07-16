This really stinks: Man has jacket stolen while using washroom in Nova Scotia store

Police say someone in a public washroom had their jacket stolen, and police are now looking for a pair of culprits in a crime that, let's face it, really, really stinks.



The RCMP say last Wednesday around 3 p.m., the victim was using a washroom inside the Canadian Tire location in Lower Truro when his jacket was stolen.

“The jacket contained a wallet, set of keys and an amount of cash,” a police statement on Saturday stated.

A man was seen leaving the store shortly later with the jacket, and not soon after, a woman turned in a set of keys from the jacket to the store’s customer service desk.

“Both individuals left the store in a four-door silver sedan,” the statement went on to say.