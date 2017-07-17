Committee recommends Halifax spend $10,000 on another gun amnesty program

There could be another incentivized gun amnesty program coming in the municipality after a vote on Monday by regional council’s audit and finance standing committee.

The committee voted unanimously in favour of recommending that council approve $10,000 in funding for another gun amnesty program.

The last program, Fares for Firearms, ran in fall 2016. It offered Haligonians 50 bus tickets for any gun they turned in.

People turned in 152 guns over a 12-day period, and Halifax Transit gave out 6,450 tickets at a value of $12,900. Compare that to the whole year of 2015, when with no incentive, people turned in 194 guns. A 2009 program, Pixels for Pistols, traded guns for digital cameras, and brought in more than 1,000 firearms.

Municipal staff don’t make a recommendation on what should be traded this time around, and municipal solicitor John Traves told councillors at the committee on Monday that it’s up to the board of police commissioners.

Mayor Mike Savage said at Monday's meeting "there was a lot of derision about the bus tickets,” but they obviously worked.

He said he hopes the $10,000 can be “leveraged in the community” for gift cards or some other incentive, to get more bang for the city’s buck.