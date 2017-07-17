Elderly man injured after van crashes into home in Nova Scotia
Police say the driver was 78 and taken to hospital by ambulance.
An elderly man is in hospital after the van he was driving crashed into a home.
New Glasgow police say the mishap happened on High Street in Trenton on Sunday night when a Toyota van struck a home with several people inside.
The driver – a 78-year-old man – was taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.
The three people inside the home weren’t hurt.
“Both the Toyota van and the front of the residence on High Street suffered extensive damages,” a statement issued on Monday.
The cause is under investigation.