Elderly man injured after van crashes into home in Nova Scotia

An elderly man is in hospital after the van he was driving crashed into a home.

New Glasgow police say the mishap happened on High Street in Trenton on Sunday night when a Toyota van struck a home with several people inside.

The driver – a 78-year-old man – was taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.

The three people inside the home weren’t hurt.

“Both the Toyota van and the front of the residence on High Street suffered extensive damages,” a statement issued on Monday.