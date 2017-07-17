Elite Nova Scotia firefighters to battle wildfires burning across B.C.

HALIFAX — A group of elite Nova Scotia firefighters will join the front lines battling wildfires burning across British Columbia.

Jim Rudderham, forest protection operations manager for Nova Scotia, says 20 highly-trained firefighters and a manager will board a chartered plane in Halifax that is transporting firefighters from across the region to Kamloops and Prince George in the British Columbia interior on Tuesday.

He says the "Type 1" firefighters have passed rigorous physical fitness and skills training tests.

Rudderham says the crew, made up of 19 men and one woman, will likely be assigned to "hold the line" of the fires to stop them from spreading on the ground.

He says the crew will work 12-hour shifts for 14 days straight in hot, dusty and dangerous conditions.