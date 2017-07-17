Halifax police searching for missing Dartmouth girl

Police are asking for public’s help locating a Dartmouth girl.

Emma Hutt, 15, hasn’t been heard from since July 12 when she left a residence on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth, a statement from Halifax Regional Police said on Monday.

“There is no information to suggest that Emma has met with foul play, however, police are concerned for her well-being,” the statement read. “Officers request that Emma or anyone with information on her whereabouts call police at 902-490-5020.

Hutt is described as 5'0, 100 pounds with long blonde hair and blue eyes.