Halifax police searching for missing Dartmouth girl
Police say Emma Hutt hasn't been seen since July 12.
Police are asking for public’s help locating a Dartmouth girl.
Emma Hutt, 15, hasn’t been heard from since July 12 when she left a residence on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth, a statement from Halifax Regional Police said on Monday.
“There is no information to suggest that Emma has met with foul play, however, police are concerned for her well-being,” the statement read. “Officers request that Emma or anyone with information on her whereabouts call police at 902-490-5020.
Hutt is described as 5'0, 100 pounds with long blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a dark-coloured shirt, a dark leather-style jacket and was carrying a beige purse and multi-coloured backpack.
