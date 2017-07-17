News / Halifax

Custom Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen from Halifax-area home

Police say the bike was taken sometime between July 14 and July 16.

The stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle police are looking for.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a custom-made Harley Davidson stolen from a Halifax-area home.

The RCMP say a purple 2001 Harley motorcycle was taken from a home in Cole Harbour sometime between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

The license plate for the motorcycle is Nova Scotia plate 155578.

Anyone with information on the motorcycle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Halifax police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

