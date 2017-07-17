Police look for missing 14-year-old Halifax boy
Kennith (Kenny) Dawson Ashford has not been seen since July 8 when he left a residence on Purcells Cove Road.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old Halifax boy.
According to a Halifax Regional Police release, Kennith (Kenny) Dawson Ashford has not been seen or heard from since July 8 when he left a home in the 200 block of Purcells Cove Road in Halifax.
Ashford is described as a white boy, about 5’9, 130 pounds, with medium brown hair, blue eyes and a pierced eyebrow. There is no description of his clothing.
There is no information to suggest that Ashford has met with foul play, however police say they are concerned for his well-being.
Officers are asking that Ashford or anyone with information on his whereabouts call police at 902-490-5020.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
This really stinks: Man has jacket stolen while using washroom in Nova Scotia store
-
Thousands of Canadian girls are at risk of female genital mutilation: officials
-
'Time bomb situation:' Raymond Taavel's partner, family concerned Andre Denny could get community access
-
A-boat time? Councillor wants more rides for ferry between Halifax and Dartmouth