Police look for missing 14-year-old Halifax boy

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old Halifax boy.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, Kennith (Kenny) Dawson Ashford has not been seen or heard from since July 8 when he left a home in the 200 block of Purcells Cove Road in Halifax.

Ashford is described as a white boy, about 5’9, 130 pounds, with medium brown hair, blue eyes and a pierced eyebrow. There is no description of his clothing.

There is no information to suggest that Ashford has met with foul play, however police say they are concerned for his well-being.