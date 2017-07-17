News / Halifax

Police look for missing 14-year-old Halifax boy

Kennith (Kenny) Dawson Ashford has not been seen since July 8 when he left a residence on Purcells Cove Road.

Kenny Ashford

Contributed

Kenny Ashford

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old Halifax boy.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, Kennith (Kenny) Dawson Ashford has not been seen or heard from since July 8 when he left a home in the 200 block of Purcells Cove Road in Halifax.

Ashford is described as a white boy, about 5’9, 130 pounds, with medium brown hair, blue eyes and a pierced eyebrow. There is no description of his clothing.

There is no information to suggest that Ashford has met with foul play, however police say they are concerned for his well-being.

Officers are asking that Ashford or anyone with information on his whereabouts call police at 902-490-5020.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular