'See you there:' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Halifax Pride parade
The parade draws tens of thousands each year and could now be even bigger with Trudeau in town.
This month’s Halifax Pride parade has landed a very high-profile participant.
Halifax Pride announced on social media Monday night that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be marching in the parade on July 22 as a special guest.
“See you there!” Trudeau tweeted in reference to the Halifax Pride post.
The Halifax Pride post was put out around 6:40 p.m. Monday and had more than 800 likes in under two hours.
