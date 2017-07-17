News / Halifax

'See you there:' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Halifax Pride parade

The parade draws tens of thousands each year and could now be even bigger with Trudeau in town.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participating in the Toronto Pride Parade on June 25.

Eduardo Lima / Metro Order this photo

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participating in the Toronto Pride Parade on June 25.

This month’s Halifax Pride parade has landed a very high-profile participant.

Halifax Pride announced on social media Monday night that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be marching in the parade on July 22 as a special guest.

“See you there!” Trudeau tweeted in reference to the Halifax Pride post.

The Halifax Pride post was put out around 6:40 p.m. Monday and had more than 800 likes in under two hours.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Editors' Picks

Most Popular