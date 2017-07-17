Royal Canadian Navy vessel returns to Halifax after six-month NATO mission

HALIFAX — A Halifax-based navy frigate has returned to its home port after a six-month deployment with NATO forces in Europe.

HMCS St. John's and its 240-member crew participated in Operation Reassurance, which is aimed at promoting security and stability in central and eastern Europe.

The ship served with the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 in the Mediterranean Sea.

During its time at sea, St. John's took part in four large-scale exercises, while visiting 16 ports in 10 countries.

The vessel travelled more than 37,000 nautical miles during the deployment.