Teen airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash on Nova Scotia highway
The 18-year-old from Kings County collided with a car and was thrown into the woods.
An 18-year old male from Kings County was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after he collided with a car and was thrown off his motorcycle.
In a media release Nova Scotia RCMP said the two vehicles collided on Greenfield Road in Gaspereau, Kings County. The young man was thrown into a wooded area and had to be airlifted to hospital.
The occupants of the car were not injured.
According to the RCMP, a traffic analyst was called to examine the scene and the cause of the collision is currently under investigation.
