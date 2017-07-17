News / Halifax

Teen airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash on Nova Scotia highway

The 18-year-old from Kings County collided with a car and was thrown into the woods.

An 18-year old male from Kings County was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after he collided with a car and was thrown off his motorcycle.

In a media release Nova Scotia RCMP said the two vehicles collided on Greenfield Road in Gaspereau, Kings County. The young man was thrown into a wooded area and had to be airlifted to hospital.

The occupants of the car were not injured.

According to the RCMP, a traffic analyst was called to examine the scene and the cause of the collision is currently under investigation. 

