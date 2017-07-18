Dartmouth beach closed for second time due to high bacteria levels
The municipality says Birch Cove beach will be closed for swimmers indefinitely.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Recent water quality tests found high levels of bacteria at Birch Cove beach in Dartmouth.
Water at all municipal beaches are regularly tested during the summer months.
A statement released by the municipality stated on Tuesday that the high bacteria levels could be caused by a number of factors including weather conditions and waterfowl.
The beach has been closed to the public by the Halifax Regional Municipality until the levels of bacteria return to the amount approved by Health Canada swimming guidelines.
This marks the second time since July 1 that Birch Cove beach has been closed over high bacteria levels.