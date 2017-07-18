Halifax council votes for staff report on more frequent ferry

The ferry will float across the harbour more frequently, if one Halifax regional councillor gets his way.

At its meeting on Tuesday, council voted in favour of Coun. Sam Austin’s motion for a staff report, asking for staff’s opinion on keeping more frequent service for the Alderney Ferry on weekday evenings and Sundays – plus making service more frequent on weekdays.

That more frequent service was created to make life easier for commuters during the Big Lift project, and council already extended it till the end of this fiscal year, after the project is complete, to gauge ridership.

After Austin’s motion, staff will look at keeping that service indefinitely, and adding 15-minute service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, when the ferry now only runs every half hour.