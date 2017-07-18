'Get a life:' Halifax drag queen on those opposed to Justin Trudeau marching in pride parade

The announcement that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be marching in Saturday’s Halifax Pride parade has evoked a lot of reactions across social media.

The majority of Haligonians appear excited to catch a selfie with the photogenic prime minister, while others are skeptical of his political intentions.

“I think it’s phenomenal,” was Scott Bosse's response to Trudeau’s visit when contacted by Metro on Tuesday.

Bosse is the popular Halifax drag queen Contessa. He has also been a gay rights activist for 20 years and runs the popular Cosmic Drag Queen Bingo.

He believes Trudeau’s visit will only add to the pride parade.

“I know he has got a lot on his plate these days when it comes to his relationship with the United States and all the things going on in the world but boy that man shows love to the LGBT community in a phenomenal way,” he said.

As for people who are skeptical about Trudeau visiting, he had three words: “Get a life.”

He said people in the LGBTQ community giving other communities trouble about being in the pride parade should also stop.

“(If) incredible members of our community on a national level like Justin Trudeau, who as far as I’m concerned is an ally and a partner in the LGBT rights movement, wants to come and show his support? I say roll out the red carpet,” he said.

Bosse said Trudeau’s spotlight will help shine light on the fourth largest pride parade in Canada and the Halifax LGBTQ community.

In an email statement to Metro, Halifax Pride said it was a historic moment having Trudeau involved, noting “this is the first time a sitting prime minister is marching in Halifax Pride.”

“We're hoping that Justin Trudeau's presence will bring an added visibility to the many local 2SLGBTQ+ community groups here in Halifax and throughout Nova Scotia,” wrote Nick Vatour, Halifax Pride’s media liason.