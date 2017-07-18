Council makes Halifax Transit low income bus pass program permanent

Halifax Transit’s low income bus pass is here to stay.

The program, giving low income Haligonians the ability to buy a half-price monthly bus pass, started as a six-month pilot project between September 2016 and February 2017.

In February, council expanded the program, extending it till June 2017 for those already approved, and making it available to 1,000 people starting the second year of the project in July. Council also removed roommates from the maximum household income to qualify for the pass, $33,000.

Now council has voted in favour of bylaw amendments to make the program permanent.

Council also gave Halifax Transit staff the ability to remove people from the program after six months of not purchasing a pass, giving someone on the waitlist a chance to buy one.