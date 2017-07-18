Nova Scotia prison under lockdown, inmate injured following ongoing disturbance

A federal prison in Nova Scotia is under a lockdown after an ‘ongoing inmate disturbance’ led to one person being injured.

Correctional Service Canada (CSA) said the lockdown was put in place at the Springhill Institution around 1 p.m. Monday.

“A number of inmates have refused to return to their cells,” a statement said. “Measures are being put in place to ensure the safety of staff, inmates and the institution.”

The CSA said normal operations will return when “it is considered safe to do so.”