Eleven Halifax-area schools to begin pre-primary program this September

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's Liberal government will begin the rollout of its promised pre-primary program for four-year-olds in September.

Education Minister Zach Churchill says free pre-primary will be offered in 50 classrooms at 43 locations across the province.

That includes 11 within the Halifax Regional School Board.



The program will operate during normal school hours for children who are at least four years of age by Dec. 31.

There will be one early childhood educator for every 10 children in a class, with a maximum of 24 children per class.

Class availability will be contingent on available staff and Churchill says he hopes to have all of the promised classes up and running by the last week of September.