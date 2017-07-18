Parents and educators express concerns about province's new pre-primary program

Nikki Jamieson is one of an “overwhelming” number of Nova Scotians frustrated with the province’s new pre-primary program.

The rollout was announced by the Liberal government on Tuesday.

Jamieson reached out last week, ahead of the announcement, to anyone concerned about the new program.

She said the response was immediate and overwhelming.

As vice president, advocacy, for the Mount Saint Vincent University Students’ Union, Jamieson said she represents student parents, child and youth study majors, and those studying to become teachers.

She’s also a working parent of a child eligible for the program next year.

Last week Nova Scotians began sending Jamieson photos and quotes outlining their concerns. She compiled and shared them via social media (on Twitter, @nikahdee) after Tuesday announcement.

“The posts are spread all over social media and gaining a bit of traction. It’s really opening up the conversation, which is what I intended to do,” she said.

Jamieson said many echo her concerns. The first is the 20-2 ratio of children to educators, something she called “absurd, especially for four-year-olds.”

“Another concern that comes into play is where are they going to put these children? We did just have the first Nova Scotia-wide teachers strike not that long ago and a lot of that was surrounding working conditions and not having enough space and not having enough resources in these institutions,” she said.

“I don’t think now is the smartest time to add an entire new demographic to these institutions that are still recovering from what has just happened.”

Jamieson said the announcement was vague in terms of details, and most who contacted her were also frustrated by how late it came out.

“Anybody who’s a parent knows most people have their child care arrangements and school arrangements figured out in February and March,” she said.

“So six weeks before the program is set to start and not even having locations announced or any kind of curriculum-based type research out there (until Tuesday)? It is just absurd.”

Jamieson said the new program doesn’t benefit working parents or students who are parents.

“Working parents cannot pick their children up at 1:20. This program is not helping those who need the help,” wrote one parent named Courtney.

Others worry about who’s been earmarked to fill the positions and believe the program was set up too quickly without proper consultation with teachers and early childhood educators.

“Originally I took this on as a parent. I didn’t realize how passionate other people were about it until I started speaking out about it,” Jamieson said.

“That was when all of these people started coming to me asking how to get their voices heard. I said we’re going to figure something out. And it seems to be working.”