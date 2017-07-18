'It's all a show to you:' Protesters disrupt Halifax council meeting over Cornwallis statue issue

Members of the public disrupted a Halifax regional council meeting on Tuesday over a perceived lack of action on the Edward Cornwallis statue issue.

At the start of the meeting, Mayor Mike Savage read a declaration that protesters at the statue gave to him on Saturday. The municipality temporarily covered the statue that day as a compromise with protesters, who originally planned to tear it down.

After reading the declaration, Savage said it would be forwarded onto staff and councillors.

Later in the meeting, as council was debating a motion on a new policy for neighbourhood signage, one woman in the gallery asked, “How does that apply to statues?”

Councillors continued asking questions of staff and discussing the issue after being interrupted, and then the same woman asked, “What department do you contact if you have an issue with a statue?”

Savage said that speaking out from the gallery was prohibited, and warned the woman that she would be removed if the interruptions continued.

“If this isn’t the place, how would you go about that?” she asked.

“What other process is there for someone to have an issue or a discussion about the statue?”

Coun. David Hendsbee motioned to recess the meeting, and then the woman said, “Oh is this Hendsbee? Hendsbee, the one that actually said something about a warpath? Who exactly are you speaking with when you talk about a warpath?”

Hendsbee issued an apology last week after saying on local talk radio station News 95.7 that Cornwallis protesters were “hotheads on the warpath.”

The woman was escorted out of council chambers. Coun. Matt Whitman took his phone out and appeared to record her walking out, and Coun. Tim Outhit said, “You’re not helping yourself.”

Other protesters then began to speak up as Savage tried to restore order and recess the meeting.

“We’re the people you serve, and you don’t even care,” one man said from the gallery.

“You don’t even care. It’s all a show to you.”

A woman asked if there was going to be a motion about Cornwallis. Savage said there already was a motion regarding Cornwallis, referring to one in April. Council did not vote on a motion on the Cornwallis issue on Tuesday morning.

The man who had said councillors didn’t care then said, repeatedly, “You’re ignorant, man. You’re ignorant.”

Savage cleared the gallery, and recessed council for 10 minutes.

When council resumed, Savage said, "There's a place for input. It's not at a council meeting."

During council’s lunch break, Savage said protest is an important part of democracy, but reiterated that council chambers are not the place for it.

“They’re not the only people that have issues that make them feel like they want to shout at council meetings,” he said.