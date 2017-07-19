Frontline worker describes Nova Scotia's opioid crisis plan as 'a great first step'

A Halifax woman working on the front lines of the opioid crisis describes the province’s decision to expand access to naloxone as “a great first step.”

Naloxone can reverse an opioid overdose. The province’s department of health and wellness said in a media release on Wednesday that the life-saving medication has saved at least 40 lives in Nova Scotia since January of 2016.

“We had three overdoses in one week. My team has naloxone training,” said Rebekah Brounstein, residential coordinator with the Salvation Army’s Halifax Centre of Hope.

“They use it. They know how to use it. We have to use it to save these lives.”



The province’s opioid framework announced on Wednesday includes regular reporting and public education in addition to making free naloxone kits available to the public by Sept. 1.

“This is about saving a human life. Someone’s loved one, brother, sister, mother, father. With the lack of accessible medical staff, our first responders and street nurses are only so many, and can only do so much,” Brounstein said.

“This will allow us to hopefully get ahead of the opioid crisis, with the ultimate goal being to save lives and help those in need without judgment.”

The Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope in Halifax includes a men’s shelter and an addictions centre.

Brounstein said opioid abuse has become “quite prevalent” in the area. It has also brought with it a spike in overdoses.

“We’re scared. We don’t know from day to day how many or who,” she said.

“We have an idea of the clients who are in distress with opioids and we just try to keep them safe and watch them.”

One of Brounstein’s colleagues believes the number of local clients with opioid addictions has tripled in the last seven years.

“That’s not a hard statistic, but anecdotally from what he’s seen,” she said.

“In the past six months it seems that alcohol abuse is not as obvious as the opioid abuse here in Halifax.”



Brounstein said they have reason to believe that fentanyl and perhaps even the much stronger carfentanil are present on Halifax area streets.

She urged people in the broader community to try and be more understanding and to help them remove some of the stigma surrounding addiction.

“This is a societal problem and we all need to be accountable because it doesn’t discriminate at all,” she said.