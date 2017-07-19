'It’s going to take time for wounds to heal:' Groups join Queer Arabs in boycott of Halifax Pride

As Queer Arabs of Halifax continue to boycott Pride for a second year, a number of groups have decided to join them in solidarity until issues of pinkwashing are resolved.

Pinkwashing is when groups or individuals use LGBTQ issues and spaces for their own marketing and political agendas.

“Halifax Pride is still not acknowledging pinkwashing… and the way they acted in the AGM, “ said a member of Queer Arabs Halifax, who asked to remain anonymous, on why they’re continuing the boycott.

“It’s going to take time for wounds to heal and until Pride apologizes publicly, it’s not going to solve anything.”

Speaking with Metro earlier this month, Halifax Pride did apologize for the events that occurred at the 2016 annual general meeting, although they did not mention Queer Arabs directly or acknowledge pinkwashing in their events.

At the AGM, Queer Arabs Halifax had put forth an amendment to remove pro-Israel campaign from Pride events, as well as other pinkwashing concerns.

“Instead of hearing those concerns and addressing them in a way to mitigate harm, Halifax Pride chose to go through with a public meeting wherein the opposed amendment was voted publicly. It was a really traumatic experience for the people who were in attendance,”said Carmella Farahbakhsh, volunteer and administration coordinator at South House, one of the groups also boycotting Pride.

Farahbakhsh said that Halifax Pride had not apologized publicly to the Queer Arabs group or acknowledged their lack of support and communication since the AGM.

They added the issues of exclusion and violence against Black, Indigenous, and people of colour (BIPOC) residents within the context of Pride has been an ongoing issue, although last year was the first time a group took action by boycotting.

A statement released by volunteer group Home Heirlooms pointed out that Halifax Pride had not made a genuine attempt at holding themselves accountable for the outcome of last year’s

AGM “during which BIPOC ... folks -- particularly queer Arabs -- were subject to ridicule and death threats.”

They even accused them of prioritizing Zionist voices, “straight white-supremacist, colonial and capitalist values” over the safety of the BIPOC community.”