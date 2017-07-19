Halifax to hold public consultations on proposed Purcell's Cove Backlands park

The public will soon be asked to weigh in on a proposed park at the Purcell’s Cove Backlands after a vote by Halifax regional council this week.

In September 2016, council directed municipal staff to begin negotiations to buy 379 acres around Williams and Colpitt lakes from The Shaw Group, and then return to council for “consideration of key terms” of the wilderness park proposal with Shaw and the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC).

The proposal would put the land in the municipality’s control, 170 acres by deed transfer from the Shaw Group and 209 acres on a 99-year land lease from the NCC.

After an in camera discussion on the topic late Tuesday night, council voted to direct HRM staff to continue negotiations; conduct public consultation “pending general agreement between the parties;” and then report back to council this September with a recommendation “respecting the outcome of the negotiations, public consultations and the proposed governance model for the prospective park.”

“I’m glad we’re proceeding, and I look forward to what comes back through the public consultation,” Coun. Stephen Adams said in an interview.

Adams said he doesn’t know what the public consultation process will look like, but he believes it will be directed by HRM, and will focus on finding out whether residents think the municipality should buy the land.

The proposed price of the land hasn’t been disclosed publicly, but Adams said it has been part of the discussion. Adams wouldn’t say whether he thought the price was reasonable.

“What the worth is, is really up to those involved,” he said.

A staff report last year said it’s believed the land can be bought at fair market value.