N.S. government inks $50-million cheque to developers to buy 10 P3 schools

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is shelling out nearly $50 million to buy 10 schools built through public–private partnerships.

The province says the $49.3 million it will pay two private developers, Nova Learning and Ashford Investment, is the "best value for Nova Scotia taxpayers."

The Education Department says in a news release that purchasing the P3 schools will lead to "substantial savings," compared to renewing the leases for the next 30 years.

It expects to save $21.5 million by purchasing the three Ashford schools and $34.9 million by purchasing the seven Nova Learning schools.

The province will purchase the Antigonish Education Centre, the Bayview Education Centre in Port Hood and Dalbrae Academy in Mabou from Ashford Investments for a total price of $16 million.