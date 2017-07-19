Nova Scotia dog breeder pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

A Nova Scotia breeder has pled guilty to animal cruelty charges after dogs were found in small, unsanitary conditions.

Charges against dog breeder Alice Ogilvie of Burlington were laid at the end of 2016 after a lengthy investigation, a release from the Nova Scotia SPCA said Wednesday.

Ogilvie recently pled guilty to two counts of animal cruelty: confining animals to an enclosure with inadequate space, unsanitary conditions, and failing to provide an opportunity for exercise as to significantly impair an animal’s health; and causing an animal to be in distress.

The Kings County woman is scheduled for sentencing in Kentville provincial court on Oct.18.