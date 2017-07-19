Police in Nova Scotia issue alert over threatening text messages sent to teenage girls

Police in Nova Scotia are issuing a community alert regarding threatening text messages and teenage girls.

The RCMP in Kings County say text messages from an unknown caller have been targeting teenage females in the area.

“The text message threatens to distribute nude photos that the person allegedly has in their possession,” a police statement issued on Wednesday said.

“In one report, the situation escalated when the person texting called the victim at midnight claiming to be an acquaintance and claiming to know what her bedroom looks like. The male caller gave himself away when he provided an inaccurate description of the bedroom.”

The RCMP say if anyone has been a victim of such a threat, they are asked to contact their local police agency.