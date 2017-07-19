Woman clocked at almost 60 km/h over posted speed limit in Dartmouth: Halifax police
Police say the driver has been charged with stunting.
A woman driving almost 60 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth is facing charges.
Halifax Regional Police say a 25-year-old woman from Enfield was caught doing 136 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 111 on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman has been charged with stunting, which results in an automatic one-week license suspension, along with her vehicle being seized.
If convicted, she also faces a fine of $2,422.50, along with six points assigned to her driving record.