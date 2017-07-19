Young child in Nova Scotia airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries' after being struck by combine

A young child is being airlifted to hospital after being struck by a combine in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say in a news release the incident happened at 6:50 p.m. in the Clementsvale area, which is near Highway 101 between Annapolis Royal and Digby.

The child has sustained “serious injuries,” police say, after being struck by a combine, a machine used to harvest grain crops. Police say paramedics and LifeFlight were on scene, and a media relations officer said the child is being airlifted to hospital, likely to Halifax.

Police were not able to confirm the child’s age or gender, or the nature of their injuries.