First naloxone, but 'then what?' Advocate calls for more details in Nova Scotia opioid plan

Nova Scotia’s plan to offer hundreds of free naloxone kits will undoubtedly save lives, but one advocate says a lack of hard timelines and specific plans to help people outside an opioid emergency raises “more questions than answers.”

Amy Graves, founder of the non-profit Get Prescription Drugs Off The Street Society (GPDOTS), has been raising awareness around the dangers of prescription drugs and opioids since 2011, after the loss of her younger brother Josh due to an accidental hydromorphone overdose.

“We have to keep people alive, that’s our first order of business, but then what? They need accessible treatment, harm reduction, and safe consumption because not everyone’s going to be ready for treatment and you can’t force someone,” Graves said in an interview.

While free access to naloxone (a medication that reverses an overdose) has long been a GPDOTS request and Graves said she’s happy to see 300 pharmacies offer it this September, the group’s Halifax rally this Saturday will still push for specific improvements like those safe consumption sites, which the province said they’re “exploring."

“There’s so much evidence right now to support that and so many applications going in across Canada to open those. I don’t know how much more research needs to be done … I was a little disappointed,” Graves said.

Whether someone is still actively using opioids, trying to access treatment, or looking for mental health supports in aftercare, Graves said we need those “wraparound services” to support every stage.

Although Graves said she’s pleased to see N.S. will start posting overdose death numbers online as an education piece, the move should also include location and demographics rather than just “counting bodies,” to ensure resources are aimed where they’re really needed.

Graves also pointed out that opioid deaths have long been a health issue in Nova Scotia, and actually the highest death rate happened in 2012 with 67, while there were 53 in 2016 -- but it’s only now that illicit drugs like fentanyl are on the rise that politicians are taking action. There have been 24 deaths this year confirmed to be a result of opioids, and and five probable ones.

“This is isn’t really something groundbreaking or new that they need to catch up with. This could have been done long ago,” Graves said.