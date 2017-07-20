Air and ground search called off for missing Nova Scotia man

Police have called off the search for a missing Nova Scotia man.

On July 17 near midnight, 28-year-old Thomas McAllister Burke left his home in Liverpool and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police had been working with a ground search and rescue team since Burke went missing, looking near his home by both ground and air, with no results.

“The RCMP has met with Mr. Burke's family and has briefed them on the results of the search,” a police statement on Thursday said.

The RCMP would like to extend our sympathies to Mr. Burke's family during what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”