Deloitte awarded contract to chart way forward for QEII redevelopment in Halifax

The province has awarded a contract to consulting firm to determine the best way to complete the QEII hospital redevelopment project.
In a news release on Thursday, the province’s transportation and infrastructure department announced Deloitte won the contract “to explore public and private sector-led options to help determine the best approach to design, construct and maintain” buildings to replace the Victoria and Centennial buildings.
“They will assess the P3 and public delivery development options and recommend an approach that is in the best interest of Nova Scotians,” the release says.