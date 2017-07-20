Five things to do in Halifax this weekend: Pride, sand by the sea and Stan Rogers' legacy
African art and culture and a festival dedicated to diversity and inclusion are also on tap.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart: How many of us haven’t belted out Barrett’s Privateers on or near a Halifax pier? A ceilidh-style musical tribute to Canadian music legend Stan Rogers kicks off its first weekend on Neptune Theatre’s Scotiabank Stage. The Geordie Brown production opened this week and runs until Sept. 3. For tickets and show times, check out www.neptunetheatre.com/.
Halifax Pride Parade and More: Mark the first weekend of Halifax Pride 2017 by taking in the annual parade this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants include Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. There’s lots more Pride fun on the go this weekend too. A rainbow run, family and children’s activities, dance parties, art shows and more. Check out the Pride Guide for a listing of events and times. https://www.halifaxpride.com/s/Guide
Sand Castle Party: Join the mermaids and take yourself down to Sand City this Saturday. Dartmouth’s Alderney Landing will be transformed by 100 tonnes of sand. The Irving Oil-sponsored event includes a professional sand sculptor, mermaids, free food and face painting, balloon animals, music and appearances by Nemo and Dory. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Africa Festival of Arts and Culture: Visual arts, drumming, jazz, hip-hop, spoken word and more are showcased during the annual Halifax festival celebrating the culture of people of African descent. The public event at Sackville Landing is free. It kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and ends Sunday at 8 p.m.
We Are One Festival: This free community fun fair is a celebration of diversity, inclusion and culture. The event includes a DJ, performances by Asia &NuGruv, Burundi Drummers, highland dancers, and more. Games, prizes, face painting, a bouncy castle and a free barbecue help round out the fun. We Are One takes place from noon until 4 p.m. at the Building Futures Employment Society, 61 Glendale Ave. in Lower Sackville.