Seven-year-old girl struck by farm tractor dies in Halifax hospital

Police say a seven-year-old girl struck by a farm tractor has died.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said the incident happened at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the Clementsvale area, which is near Highway 101 between Annapolis Royal and Digby.

The girl was critically injured when she was struck by a farm tractor, with the operator moving a hayfield.

The hay was about three-feet high and the operator didn’t see the girl, police say.

The girl was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

On Thursday night, the RCMP announced she had died.