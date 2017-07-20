Seven-year-old girl struck by farm tractor dies in Halifax hospital
The RCMP say the unnamed child died Thursday evening after suffering critical injuries.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police say a seven-year-old girl struck by a farm tractor has died.
The Nova Scotia RCMP said the incident happened at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the Clementsvale area, which is near Highway 101 between Annapolis Royal and Digby.
The girl was critically injured when she was struck by a farm tractor, with the operator moving a hayfield.
The hay was about three-feet high and the operator didn’t see the girl, police say.
The girl was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.
On Thursday night, the RCMP announced she had died.
“She succumbed to her injuries earlier this evening,” a police statement said. “The RCMP would like to acknowledge the assistance of the many emergency workers and volunteers who were involved in the response to this tragedy.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s going to take time for wounds to heal:' Groups join Queer Arabs in boycott of Halifax Pride
-
Developers asked to pay 25 per cent more to build in Vancouver
-
TTC worker compensated for lost wages after being arrested, suspended
-
Syracuse teen who lost his car after Metallica concert says it has been found