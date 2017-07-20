News / Halifax

Seven-year-old girl struck by farm tractor dies in Halifax hospital

The RCMP say the unnamed child died Thursday evening after suffering critical injuries.

Police say a seven-year-old girl struck by a farm tractor has died.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said the incident happened at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the Clementsvale area, which is near Highway 101 between Annapolis Royal and Digby.

The girl was critically injured when she was struck by a farm tractor, with the operator moving a hayfield.

The hay was about three-feet high and the operator didn’t see the girl, police say.  

The girl was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

On Thursday night, the RCMP announced she had died.

“She succumbed to her injuries earlier this evening,” a police statement said. “The RCMP would like to acknowledge the assistance of the many emergency workers and volunteers who were involved in the response to this tragedy.”

