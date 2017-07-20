More buses, less parking for Halifax street has business association bitter

Businesses along Gottingen Street are concerned about more buses and less parking, but one local advocate believes that concern is misguided.

Halifax Transit’s Moving Forward Together plan, approved last year, designates Gottingen Street as a main transit corridor, and identifies it as an area where transit priority measures (TPMs), like advanced lights for buses, enhanced bus stops or bus lanes are necessary.

The plan also increases the number of buses using the street every hour from 21 to 29, according to the North End Business Association. That includes a plan for Route 1 to use the street in both directions, not just outbound, as it does now.

“That has an impact on the public space along Gottingen Street,” said Patty Cuttell-Busby, executive director of the North End Business Association.

“Try being there at 4:30, and you see 22 buses in a row lined up along the street. It takes away from the sidewalk cafes, from the residences, from just the people walking down the street, (and) it really doesn’t attract cyclists to the street.”

But Cuttell-Busby is mainly concerned that the TPMs will result in fewer on-street parking spots.

“For commercial, parking is always a major concern. Even though we know the city is developing more density and looking at promoting walking and cycling and active transportation, we’re not there yet, and we won’t be there for a number of years, so we still have to think about parking,” she said.

“I think that that’s an amazing thing,” said transit advocate Jeff Blair, with the group It’s More Than Buses.

“We should be looking at getting rid of more parking spaces, especially along main transit routes, and especially for a section like Gottingen Street, which has an abundance of parking on side streets and in the surrounding neighbourhood, and is also one of the most walkable areas of the city.”

Blair points to a 2012 study of nearby Agricola Street by a Dalhousie masters student that showed 70 per cent of customers on that street were pedestrians.

“I imagine the case is similar for Gottingen Street, where the people who are going into and visiting those businesses are pedestrians and walking to them as opposed to driving and parking,” Blair said.

He understands the concern on the part of businesses, but said it’s a “misconception that parking equals access to storefronts and businesses.”

As for the TPMs, Blair said they’ll actually reduce noise and air pollution, even with more buses using the street.

“If anything, I think this is actually a good thing because we’re now having those buses move through the neighbourhood, as opposed to sitting in traffic where they’ll be idling and spewing more emissions and more air pollution,” he said.