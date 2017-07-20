Nova Scotia students call out Justin Trudeau's continuation of blood ban ahead of Halifax Pride

The Canadian Federation of Students Nova Scotia (CFS-NS) is one of the groups boycotting this year’s Halifax Pride parade, although part of their motivation is specifically around the presence of Justin Trudeau.

Aidan McNally, chair of CFS-NS, said in a release that the boycott was in light of the Liberal government neglecting to end the blood ban for men who have sex with other men.

“This policy is not grounded in science, only in prejudice,” McNally said in the statement.

“At a time when Canadian Blood Services continues to stress the increasing need for blood donations, it is absurd that this government continues a discriminatory policy that flies in the face of expert knowledge.”

During his election campaign, Trudeau promised to end the blood ban that prevented sexually active gay men to donate blood. However, the Liberal government only reduced the celibacy time, after which they can donate blood, from five years to one year.