'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene

Police in Nova Scotia are reminding the public of Transport Canada rules after they say a drone interfered with an emergency scene this week.

A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they were called to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 on Monday. They say a small car left the road and the driver was injured, so a LifeFlight helicopter was called in.

The helicopter landed on the highway, and after landing, the pilot noticed a drone in the area.

“The drone caused concern due to its proximity to the emergency scene and at times, it flew too close to the scene, infringing on rescue operations,” the release says.

Police and firefighters at the scene went looking for the drone’s operator, but couldn’t find them.

The drone eventually left the area and LifeFlight was able to take off.

“Any potential or real delay in patient transport is of great concern to our teams as every second counts, especially in the case of critically ill or injured patients,” EHS spokesperson Jean Spicer says in the release.

RCMP are reminding people that Transport Canada rules prohibit drones from flying anywhere near police or first responders, among many other situations.