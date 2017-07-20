Saving lives: Head of Rainbow Railroad to kick off Halifax Pride speakers' series

Kimahli Powell is no stranger to heartbreaking stories.

Powell serves as executive director of Rainbow Railroad, a Toronto-based organization that helps people from countries where LGBTQ individuals are persecuted and targeted with violence.

Last year, the non-profit received more than 700 requests for help from around the world. They were able to bring 81 of those people to safety.

On Monday, Powell will kick off the Halifax Pride Festival’s speaker series.

“We receive so many heartbreaking stories, and not just at the hands of the state but by the hands of their communities and their families,” Powell said.

“Real heartbreaking stories of people being harassed, being beaten. We have unfortunately had incidents of people who’ve lost their lives while they’ve had an active file with us.”

Although his organization has been in the international spotlight for responding to persecution faced by LGBTQ individuals in Chechnya, Powell is looking forward to creating more awareness of Rainbow Railroad in Canada.

“Ultimately what I want to do on Monday in Halifax is tell this remarkable story of what this small Canadian organization is doing and I hope it’s a story that we can all be proud of,” he said.

Described as a “direct triage” organization and not a settlement agency, Powell said Rainbow Railroad is unique internationally with its focus on getting LGBTQ people out of dangerous situations. Some of them are life and death.

When asked to share a recent story that has touched him, Powell doesn’t hesitate.

He recalls a Jamaican man, Fabian, who had a mob show up at his door. He fled and was helped to safety by Rainbow Railroad.

Fabian settled in Orlando and had actually planned to go to gay club Pulse the night of the mass shooting that killed 49 people and injured more than 68 others in June, 2016.



He is now in a refugee shelter in New York and has found work.

Powell invited Fabian to join him and attend Washington Pride last month. He said Fabian’s story highlights the power of Pride.

“Washington Pride was his first Pride. He was marching in the parade and I remember he was wearing these beautiful rainbow socks. I think about how even in Toronto and in other cities Pride is so contentious,” Powell said.

“But for him he had never seen so many people be free, and he said he’d never forget that day. It was really a remarkable reminder for me of the promise of our organization, but also how our organization intersects with different people’s experience of what it even means to celebrate Pride.”