Police continue to investigate Glenn Brian Bourgeois' murder on 10th anniversary of his death
He was found in the area of Maynard and Woodill streets in Halifax on July 21, 2007, suffering from several gunshot wounds.
On the 10th anniversary of the unsolved murder of Glenn Brian Bourgeois, Halifax Regional Police are reaching out to those who may have key information.
On July 21, 2007, police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Maynard and Woodill streets around 4 p.m. When police arrived, they found Bourgeois suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Witnesses reported seeing two males fleeing the area immediately after the shooting. One of them had a firearm in his hand.
Bourgeois later died from his injuries.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this murder to call (902) 490-5016.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers.
This case is also a part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program. Callers must provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded. The amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.
