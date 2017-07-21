Police continue to investigate Glenn Brian Bourgeois' murder on 10th anniversary of his death

On the 10th anniversary of the unsolved murder of Glenn Brian Bourgeois, Halifax Regional Police are reaching out to those who may have key information.

On July 21, 2007, police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Maynard and Woodill streets around 4 p.m. When police arrived, they found Bourgeois suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported seeing two males fleeing the area immediately after the shooting. One of them had a firearm in his hand.

Bourgeois later died from his injuries.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this murder to call (902) 490-5016.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers.