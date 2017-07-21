Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit camp, park in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit children at a summer camp in Nova Scotia today.

Trudeau is scheduled to stop into Out and About Day Camp in Shelburne before heading to Kejimkujik National Park Seaside in Port Joli.

Later, Trudeau is expected to appear at a Liberal Party Laurier Club reception at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax.

Trudeau is set to take part in the Saturday's Pride Parade in Halifax.