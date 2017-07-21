Severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax area

Residents are being alerted there is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Nova Scotia, including the Halifax area.

Environment Canada described conditions as “favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

People are reminded lightning kills and injures Canadians every year, so seek shelter whenever you hear thunder.

The severe thunderstorm watch has currently been issued for Halifax County east of Porters Lake in addition to Cumberland, Hants, Colchester, Pictou and Guysborough counties.