Severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax area
Environment Canada says current conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms with strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
Residents are being alerted there is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Nova Scotia, including the Halifax area.
Environment Canada described conditions as “favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”
People are reminded lightning kills and injures Canadians every year, so seek shelter whenever you hear thunder.
The severe thunderstorm watch has currently been issued for Halifax County east of Porters Lake in addition to Cumberland, Hants, Colchester, Pictou and Guysborough counties.
Residents are advised to continue monitoring Environment Canada alerts and forecasts for updates. Email severe weather reports via email, ec.weatheraspc.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.
