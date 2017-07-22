Three people hurt, one seriously, in crash outside of Halifax: police
The RCMP say alcohol is believed to have played a factor.
Halifax police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that injured three people, including one seriously.
The RCMP say around 10:40 p.m. Friday, a GMC pickup and a Kia Forte were going in the opposite direction when they collided on Highway 2 in the community of Grand Lake.
The two men in the truck were taken to the QEII hospital. One suffered serious injuries, the other minor ones.
The driver of the Forte, a man in his 30s, was also taken to the QEII with non-life threatening injuries.
“Preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was a factor in the collision,” a police statement said, adding no charges have yet been laid as they continue to investigate.