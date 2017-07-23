Francophone community wants council to lay groundwork for new school at Bloomfield property

The Francophone community in Halifax is hoping to drum up support of its plan for the Bloomfield property in the North End ahead of a meeting of Halifax regional council next month.

The Agricola Street property was a school and then operated as a community centre from 1982 until its December 2014 closure. HRM agreed to sell it to Housing Nova Scotia in 2012, but the province pulled out last year after years of inaction.

The petition, which had more than 150 signatures on Friday, includes a shared message from the Francophone, Acadian and Francophile community, in partnership with Imagine Bloomfield.

The groups met recently – along with the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP), the Acadian school board – to talk about the Bloomfied site, and now they’re hoping to put pressure on council to put the property in the province’s hands so a new French school can be built there.

“We found common ground,” said Victor Tetrault, president of the Francophone Chamber of Commerce in Halifax, and the man behind the online petition, who was there for the meeting.

“That’s encouraging when you get that kind of respect across the aisle, and you realize we’re not across the aisle, we’re all on the same side of the fence.”

The petition says CSAP and Imagine Bloomfield are willing to enter into a letter of agreement to carry out the Bloomfield Master Plan, and CSAP will pursue funding for a new school with the provincial education department.

“We really understand how much heart and effort people from Imagine Bloomfield put into the project over the past (14) years,” Tetrault said.

“They’re interested in partnering with us, because the school coming in, if it does, that would bring solid financing to the project, and then from there, we could have a springboard and see what we can do together.”

Meanwhile, Coun. Lindell Smith said the Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) has also expressed interest in the site, and he’s not sure what will happen at next month’s meeting.

“Everything’s been floated right now, so we’re really trying to figure it out,” he said.

He’s planning to meet with Imagine Bloomfield, CSAP and HRSB before the vote, but his main concern is making sure Imagine Bloomfield’s needs are top of mind.

“Imagine Bloomfield has been in this game for (14) years now, so they’ve got a lot at stake. But they’re willing to work with anybody as long as they’re not forgotten,” he said.

“I’m more than open to work with the school boards, but there needs to be the Master Plan incorporated with the site because a lot of work went into that.”

Tetrault said Imagine Bloomfield is happy to carry out its plan in the Fielding building, one of three on the site, but it also needs to consult with the surrounding community to freshen up the dated Master Plan, which was adopted by council in 2009.

Either of the school board options would require the property to first be transferred to the province, but HRM can’t just hand it over: the province would have to buy it at market value, though there would be no competition on the open market.

If no councillor puts forward an alternative motion at the Aug. 15 meeting, then council will be voting on the same motion that was before it in June – to set the terms for selling the property.

But Smith said he’s hoping to come up with a motion after meeting with the school boards and Imagine Bloomfield that will get things moving.