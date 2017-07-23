Halifax Heroes: The pain of her invisible illness through art – and a smile

On the outside, Danielle Robitaille looks like any healthy, 18-year-old.

But inside, some of her body’s basic systems are struggling to function properly.

Robitaille has Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. For her that comes with many conditions, including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), mast cell activation disorder, adrenal insufficiency and asthma.

You would never guess that she goes to sleep wearing seabands to avoid feeling nauseous, or that her mornings are often slow and difficult due to countless trips to the washroom and feeling sick after eating.

Or that she has to go through oral rehydration therapy just to stay hydrated and that she can’t go for walks without knee-braces to keep her knees from dislocating.

That’s the thing with invisible illnesses. The surface does not show the internal suffering.

“When I'm feeling at my worst, needing medical attention, I actually look my best because my face is flushed and I actually have a good colour and everyone says, ‘Oh you have great colour’, and I’m like yeah my heart rate is over 150 though,” said Robitaille.

All these experiences since her diagnosis at age 13, have been captured through beautiful drawn works of art that she hopes will help start a conversation about invisible illnesses.

“I thought that to share these experiences would be beneficial to other people going through the same thing,” she said.

“Maybe that could give them a new perspective on their pain or other symptoms of their battles. Maybe people who know people affected by those things, similar things, maybe that could show them what it’s like.”

Robitaille has been involved with raising awareness about Ehlers-Danlos syndrome since 2014 when she became part of the support group, the Atlantic Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Society. The society was co-founded by her mother, Tanya Brown and family friend Nicki Himmelman. Both women also have the disease.

Using different media that includes pencil, pen, acrylic oil, clay and wood, Robitaille draws portraits and figures with splashes of colours. She said she draws as soon as she is inspired and gets an image into her head that she must portray on paper right away.

“Later on, I’ll just study the piece and have a moment where I know what it means. So it's almost like taking something from the subconscious and then discovering what it means,” she said.

When her mentor, artist Andre Haines, urged her to do an exhibit, Robitaille said she was nervous.

“I didn’t think people would want to see this kind of stuff because it’s not pretty. It’s not like flowers, but it is a unique experience and something that, I think needs more recognition, more awareness right?” she asked.

In collaboration with the pain management department at the QEII Health Sciences Centre, her artwork went on display May 31.

It currently lines the walls of the department on the fourth floor of the Dickson building.

To her surprise, her exhibit attracted a large number of people and has so far resulted in 12 of her art pieces being sold.

Robitaille says half of what she earns from these paintings is donated to pain management services at the QEII.

“The biggest hope has already been achieved because patients come here and they see my art. It provokes some sort of reaction like ‘I know how that feels,’ and it’s empowering to them and that was the biggest goal there,” she said.

Currently, she is planning a second exhibit that will feature similar themes as well as new ones about her experiences. She hopes to present it by the end of this year.

Do you have someone to nominate?