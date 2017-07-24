Burn ban on for Halifax, seven other Nova Scotia counties

Hold off on that bonfire, at least for tonight.

The province has announced a ban on all fires Monday night, till 8 a.m. on Tuesday for eight Nova Scotia counties.

Burning is prohibited in Colchester, Cumberland, Guysborough, Halifax, Pictou, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties.

Burning is restricted in the rest of the province, meaning fires are permitted between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.